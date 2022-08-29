Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 5 8 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9071905

9071905 VIN: 2HGFC2F72KH033695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 42,587 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.