Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sport CVT

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9318751
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F82KH022138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L Engine with Automatic Transmission and FWD.
Sport trim with Sunroof, 18 Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Remote Starter, Heated Mirrors, Backup Camera, Side View Camera, Auto Headlamps, Intermittent Wipers, Touch Screen Console & lots more.
 Lane Departure Waring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Backup Camera & Side View Camera.
Apple & Android Play to extend your mobile screen onto the Centre Console including Maps, Navigation

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales

2019 Honda Civic Spo...
 152,000 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic Sport
 99,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa S
 260,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
Quick Links
Directions Inventory