$23,900+ tax & licensing
905-463-0928
2019 Honda Civic
Sport CVT
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,900
- Listing ID: 9318751
- VIN: 2HGFC2F82KH022138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L Engine with Automatic Transmission and FWD.
Sport trim with Sunroof, 18 Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Remote Starter, Heated Mirrors, Backup Camera, Side View Camera, Auto Headlamps, Intermittent Wipers, Touch Screen Console & lots more.
Lane Departure Waring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Backup Camera & Side View Camera.
Apple & Android Play to extend your mobile screen onto the Centre Console including Maps, Navigation
