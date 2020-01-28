Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

EX AWD | Great Value!! |

2019 Honda CR-V

EX AWD | Great Value!! |

Family Honda

4 Maritime Ontario Blvd., Brampton, ON L6S 0C2

1-877-448-2399

  1. 4611900
  2. 4611900
$30,000

  • 21,207KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4611900
  • Stock #: 103829T
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H50KH103829
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

NO ACCIDENT & ONLY 1 PREVIOUS OWNER! MORE PHOTOS TO FOLLOW!! Work performed on this Honda Certified vehicle includes a fresh new oil change, a passed safety inspection, and has been detailed to perfection! LOADED with convenient features like: Back up camera, Lane Watch camera, Comfortable Heated seats, Powered Sunroof, Fog lights, LED Headlights, STUNNING Alloy Rims, Eco mode, Sport Mode, Push to start button, Digital Speedometer, Lane Departure Warning, Anti Collision Mitigation System, Bluetooth, AM/FM, USB, Dual climate control, Brake Hold button, Parking Break Button, and SO much more!!! With such stunning features! Come in today and take her for a spin before shes gone!!


Family Honda is also the home of FAMILY VALUE PRICING (FVP) to make your purchasing experience as positive and enjoyable as possible, we’ve already gathered all the competitors pricing and priced our vehicles accordingly! Which means you will ALWAYS have a fantastic price right from the start! Save the hassle of negotiating and have the peace of mind that we already have aggressive prices in place on any of our vehicles!


***At Family Honda, we welcome all Trade-Ins, simply bring in your vehicle and we will buy it, even if you don’t buy ours!!***


All our pre-owned vehicles have a multi-point inspection done, and Fully Safety Certified and CarFAX Verified for your purchasing peace of mind. Shop, compare and then come and see us- you'll be glad you did. Book your viewing appointment today! Family Honda is synonymous with world-class service and a part of the Policaro Automotive Group, with more than 40 years of industry experience, we invite you to come experience it for yourself!


The Policaro Group is a multifaceted enterprise dedicated to the future of mobility. Retail, business and software solutions with a commitment to customer service and the enduring belief in the value of community. We recognize that outstanding customer satisfaction lies in the consistent delivery of an exceptional experience. We support and respect the communities we serve, becoming partners in effecting positive change in society. In quest of our mission we live by the highest standards of professional ethics, honesty and integrity. This we promise and this we deliver.


PASSION. PERFORMANCE. PROMISE

