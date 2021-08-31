2019 Honda CR-V

$34,495 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 0 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8038078

8038078 Stock #: P06A2849

P06A2849 VIN: 2HKRW2H28KH112803

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,098 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Adaptive Cruise Control Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Interior Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.