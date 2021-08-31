Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

29,098 KM

Details

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD, Apple CarPlay, Back Up Cam, Honda Sensing!

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD, Apple CarPlay, Back Up Cam, Honda Sensing!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

29,098KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8038078
  Stock #: P06A2849
  VIN: 2HKRW2H28KH112803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,098 KM

Vehicle Description

$117 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - HondaLink - Remote Start - Smartphone Connection (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic Headlights - Am/Fm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Honda Sensing (Forward Collision Warning Distance, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Monitor ) - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

