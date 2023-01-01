Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

105,000 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9830288
  • Stock #: CR55
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H37KH001159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CRV LX MODEL  VERY CLEAN INSIDE OUT PEARL WHITE EXTERIOR WITH BLACK INTERIOR , FREE OF ACCIDENT,HEATED SEATS-APPLE CAR PLAY-BACK UP CAMERA-ALLOY WHEELS-REMOTE STATER COMES CERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

