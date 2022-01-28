$25,900+ tax & licensing
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2019 Honda HR-V
Sport
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
33,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8183580
- Stock #: HR5
- VIN: 3CZRU6H22KM106528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 HR-V WITH 33000 KM BLUE ON BLACK INTERIOR ALL WHEEL DRIVE BACK UP CAMERA-BLIND SPOT CAMERA-IPOD-BLUETOOTH-HEATED SEATS-SUN ROOF-KEY LESS ENTRY-ALLOY WHEELS, COMES CERTIFIED, HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6