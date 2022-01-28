Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

33,000 KM

Details

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

Sport

2019 Honda HR-V

Sport

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

33,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8183580
  • Stock #: HR5
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H22KM106528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 HR-V WITH 33000 KM BLUE ON BLACK INTERIOR ALL WHEEL DRIVE BACK UP CAMERA-BLIND SPOT CAMERA-IPOD-BLUETOOTH-HEATED SEATS-SUN ROOF-KEY LESS ENTRY-ALLOY WHEELS, COMES CERTIFIED, HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

