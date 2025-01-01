Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2019 Honda Odyssey Ex trim auto front wheel drive with 240 k clicks has a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated seats, adjustable seats, pilot seats, auto side doors, apple car play, comes certified and 90 days bumper to bumper shop warranty.</p>

2019 Honda Odyssey

240,050 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12524818

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

  1. 1747236464575
  2. 1747236465162
  3. 1747236465638
  4. 1747236466188
  5. 1747236466707
  6. 1747236467167
  7. 1747236467627
  8. 1747236468081
  9. 1747236468526
  10. 1747236468996
  11. 1747236469452
  12. 1747236469898
  13. 1747236470339
  14. 1747236470774
  15. 1747236471187
  16. 1747236471634
  17. 1747236472087
  18. 1747236472522
  19. 1747236472955
  20. 1747236473440
  21. 1747236473854
  22. 1747236474313
  23. 1747236474753
  24. 1747236475190
  25. 1747236475642
  26. 1747236476109
  27. 1747236476540
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
240,050KM
Good Condition
VIN 5fnrl6h43kb510646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Odyssey Ex trim auto front wheel drive with 240 k clicks has a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated seats, adjustable seats, pilot seats, auto side doors, apple car play, comes certified and 90 days bumper to bumper shop warranty.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Used 2016 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Honda Civic Touring 142,500 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB for sale in Brampton, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB 156,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Brampton, ON
2013 Honda CR-V EX 180,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2019 Honda Odyssey