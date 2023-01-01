2019 Honda Passport

Menu
Account
Sign In
STILL LIKE NEW WITH EXTRA LOW KM TOURING EDITION WITH BLACK WHEELS! FULLY LOADED ALL THE TOYS AND SAFETY FEATURES YOU CAN ASK FOR! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! STILL UNDER FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY FROM HONDA! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS REMOTE STRATER FOR WINTER BLIND SPOT DETECTION PRE COLLISION ADVANTAGE, APLLE CAR PLAY, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS ALWAYS SERVICED AT HONDA DEALER! COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AND FINANCING IS AVAILABLE BANK RATES AND OPEN LOAN TERMS. ITS A HONDA QUILTY AT ITS BEST! IF YOU FINANCE THIS TRUCK TILL THE END OF NOVEMBER WE GIVE YOU A FREE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL WHEELS. <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1683321301448_6729915598238045 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. </p><p>caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns </p>

2019 Honda Passport

67,103 KM

Details Description Features

$36,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Passport

Touring AWD accident free

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Passport

Touring AWD accident free

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

  1. 10674306
  2. 10674306
  3. 10674306
  4. 10674306
  5. 10674306
  6. 10674306
  7. 10674306
  8. 10674306
  9. 10674306
  10. 10674306
  11. 10674306
  12. 10674306
  13. 10674306
  14. 10674306
  15. 10674306
  16. 10674306
  17. 10674306
  18. 10674306
  19. 10674306
  20. 10674306
  21. 10674306
  22. 10674306
  23. 10674306
  24. 10674306
  25. 10674306
  26. 10674306
  27. 10674306
  28. 10674306
  29. 10674306
  30. 10674306
  31. 10674306
  32. 10674306
  33. 10674306
  34. 10674306
  35. 10674306
  36. 10674306
  37. 10674306
  38. 10674306
  39. 10674306
  40. 10674306
  41. 10674306
Contact Seller

$36,510

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,103KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF8H92KB501026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,103 KM

Vehicle Description

STILL LIKE NEW WITH EXTRA LOW KM TOURING EDITION WITH BLACK WHEELS! FULLY LOADED ALL THE TOYS AND SAFETY FEATURES YOU CAN ASK FOR! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! STILL UNDER FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY FROM HONDA! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS REMOTE STRATER FOR WINTER BLIND SPOT DETECTION PRE COLLISION ADVANTAGE, APLLE CAR PLAY, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS ALWAYS SERVICED AT HONDA DEALER! COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AND FINANCING IS AVAILABLE BANK RATES AND OPEN LOAN TERMS. ITS A HONDA QUILTY AT ITS BEST! IF YOU FINANCE THIS TRUCK TILL THE END OF NOVEMBER WE GIVE YOU A FREE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL WHEELS.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Black Accents
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P265/45R20 104H AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver's Seat Position Memory
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection
passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
400 kgs
adjustable driver's seat armrest and adjustable passenger's seat armrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CA Auto Sales

Used 2016 Toyota Prius c 5dr HB Technology for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Toyota Prius c 5dr HB Technology 243,887 KM $11,810 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Murano AWD 4DR S for sale in Brampton, ON
2014 Nissan Murano AWD 4DR S 210,221 KM $12,210 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Accent 4 Door GL Auto for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Hyundai Accent 4 Door GL Auto 128,331 KM $16,710 + tax & lic

Email CA Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

Call Dealer

905-796-XXXX

(click to show)

905-796-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,510

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Passport