2019 Honda Pilot

68,534 KM

Details Description Features

$41,495

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

844-470-1227

EX-L AWD, 8 Seated, Navi, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

EX-L AWD, 8 Seated, Navi, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

68,534KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10104819
  • Stock #: P06A5841
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H78KB506931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5841
  • Mileage 68,534 KM

Vehicle Description

$160 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power & Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - Voice Command - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 35.L V6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Lift Gate - Rear Window Shades - Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror - Am/Fm/Cd/Xm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Honda Sensing (Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control) - Honda Lane Watch - Rear Parking Sensors - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

