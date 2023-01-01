2019 Honda Pilot

$41,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 5 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10104819

10104819 Stock #: P06A5841

P06A5841 VIN: 5FNYF6H78KB506931

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A5841

Mileage 68,534 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Sunroof Safety Traction Control Lane Departure Warning Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Mechanical All Wheel Drive Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Power Lift Gates Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.