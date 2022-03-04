2019 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,700 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 9 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8649922

8649922 Stock #: 19-86264

19-86264 VIN: 3KPC25A31KE086264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,936 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.