Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

36,690 KM

Details Description Features

$16,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,299

+ taxes & licensing

Orange Fine Cars

647-797-0001

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-797-0001

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,299

+ taxes & licensing

36,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5476422
  • Stock #: 1216
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6KU790557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,690 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED **CLEAN CARFAX **ACCIDENT FREE ** 

2019 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED WITH 36690 KMS  

SILVER ON BLACK THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH   BACKUP CAMERA , BLUETOOTH CONNECTION ,BLIND SPOTS,

APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY,   HEATED  SEATS ,HEATED STEERING , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS ,  KEYLESS ENTRY ,CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL  & MUCH MORE …….. 

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION DONE AT NO EXTRA COST .

Oop Quebec vehicle 

**  FINANCING AVAILABLE  ** For  all the Vehicles* .

**EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

WE ARE OMVIC  AND UCDA  MEMBERS  **  BUY WITH CONFIDENCE  **

SELLING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING FEE.

Orange Fine Cars 

Cell    -  647  797  0001 

 By Appointment only

 @orangefinecars.CA

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orange Fine Cars

2018 Dodge Charger GT
 112,800 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 83,200 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 102,220 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic

Email Orange Fine Cars

Orange Fine Cars

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-797-XXXX

(click to show)

647-797-0001

Quick Links
Directions Inventory