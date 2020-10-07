+ taxes & licensing
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
This 2019 Hyundai Elantra Luxury Edition just arrived in stock. It comes with options such as Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Blind Sport Sensors, Power Windows, and many more power options available. Financing available for all kind of Credit. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem. We Finance Everyone!! Open 7 days a week. For more details contact us at 647-985-4486/647-893-4486.
