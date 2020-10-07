Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

25,339 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Ali Baba Motors

647-985-4486

Luxury

Location

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

647-985-4486

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

25,339KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7KU748754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,339 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Hyundai Elantra Luxury Edition just arrived in stock. It comes with options such as Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Blind Sport Sensors, Power Windows, and many more power options available. Financing available for all kind of Credit. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem. We Finance Everyone!! Open 7 days a week. For more details contact us at 647-985-4486/647-893-4486.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist

