2019 Hyundai Elantra

36,533 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Leather Sunroof Alloy Apple Play $18999

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Leather Sunroof Alloy Apple Play $18999

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

36,533KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7255274
  • VIN: KMHD04LB0KU826957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,533 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SPORTS I BLIND SPOT DETECTION I FRONT COLLISION PREVENTION SYSTEM I LANE DETECTION I SINGLE OWNER I AUTO I  POWER SUNROOF I PUSH START BUTTON I BACK UP CAMERA I ALLOY I HEATED SEAT I BLACK IN WHITE I APPLY & ANDROID PLAY I LOW KM I AND MUCH MORE I CERTIFIED $18,999

This is the ideal car for a family. With all the creature comforts and technology, it's fun to drive. Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable Car, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features.

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild    your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

** www.torontocarsale.com.

 **TWO year power train warranty

 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2

 

 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

