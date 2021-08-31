+ taxes & licensing
877-235-2864
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
This 2019 Hyundai Elantra comes with rear camera, heated seats, heated steering, bluetooth, cruise control, alloy wheels, tilt & telescopic steering, steering mounted controls, power windows, power locks, power steering, ABS brakes, dual airbags. Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:
1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks
2) Low no haggle pricing
3) 7 day exchange policy
4) No charge job loss protection
Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/
AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!
The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2