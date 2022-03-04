2019 Hyundai Elantra

$21,495 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 1 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8522687

8522687 Stock #: P06A3394

P06A3394 VIN: KMHD74LF8KU742416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iron Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,126 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Additional Features Hubcaps Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.