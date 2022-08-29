2019 Hyundai Elantra

$22,495 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 2 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9154717

9154717 Stock #: R06A1933

R06A1933 VIN: KMHD84LF4KU863893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lava Orange

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,231 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

