2019 Hyundai Sonata

|PUSH START|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|APPLE CARPLAY & MUCH MORE!

2019 Hyundai Sonata

|PUSH START|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|APPLE CARPLAY & MUCH MORE!

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,432KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4754544
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

The new 2019 Hyundai Sonata goes above and beyond its class. Built to be stronger, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this beauty is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Sonata stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4 Cylinder Engine.


Other premium features include:-


-Rear view camera


-Sun Roof


-Leather Heated Seats


-Blind Spots


-Apple Car Play & Android Audio


-Proximity Key


-Drive mode selector


-Chromed front grille


-Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, 7 inch touchscreen, and AM/FM/MP3 audio


-Alloys & Much More!


Previously owned by a rental company, NOW it can be yours. At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

