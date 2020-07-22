Menu
2019 Hyundai Sonata

22,650 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2019 Hyundai Sonata

No Accidents|Essential w-Sport Pkg|Rev cam| Roof

2019 Hyundai Sonata

No Accidents|Essential w-Sport Pkg|Rev cam| Roof

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $665

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5657865
  • Stock #: 1045
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF1KH785819

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,650 KM

No accident Ontario vehicle Low Km's with Lot of Options! 

 

 

- Navigation,

- Alloys, 

- Lane departure,

- Heated Seats,

- Back up Camera,  

- Dual zone Air Conditioning,  

- Power seat, 

- Android and Apple car play, 

- Rear Power lift Door,

- Power Windows/Locks, 

- Keyless Entry, 

- Tinted Windows

 

…and many more

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing.

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for six hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify & e tested.

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. 

 

Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

