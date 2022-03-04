2019 Hyundai Sonata

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 8 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8522696

8522696 Stock #: P06A3477

P06A3477 VIN: 5NPE34AF3KH786258

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 88,828 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Leatherette Interior Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.