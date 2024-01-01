Menu
*PANO ROOF* *GAS SAVER* *CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *HEATED SEATS* <div><br></div><div>Safety Certified included In the price! </div><div><br></div><div>Year :2019</div><div>Price: $17,480</div><div>Make: Hyundai Tucson AWD</div><div>Kms: 84,622</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars</div><div>Offering a beautiful 2019 Hyundai tucson AWD with only 84,320!! For the affordable price of only $17,480+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED in the asking price!! The car comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats power windows, PANORAMIC roof, power steering and much much more. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.</div>

2019 Hyundai Tucson

84,622 KM

Details Description Features

$17,480

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

12039913

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
84,622KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CAL8KU843800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,622 KM

Vehicle Description

*PANO ROOF* *GAS SAVER* *CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *HEATED SEATS* 
Safety Certified included In the price! 
Year :2019Price: $17,480Make: Hyundai Tucson AWDKms: 84,622
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2019 Hyundai tucson AWD with only 84,320!! For the affordable price of only $17,480+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED in the asking price!! The car comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats power windows, PANORAMIC roof, power steering and much much more. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2022 Chrysler 300 300S for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Chrysler 300 300S 55,320 KM SOLD
Used 2022 Honda Accord Touring for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Honda Accord Touring 59,320 KM $27,880 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr V6 for sale in Brampton, ON
2009 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr V6 235,000 KM SOLD

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-606-7758

2019 Hyundai Tucson