$17,480+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,480
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,622KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J3CAL8KU843800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,622 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*PANO ROOF* *GAS SAVER* *CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *HEATED SEATS*
Safety Certified included In the price!
Year :2019Price: $17,480Make: Hyundai Tucson AWDKms: 84,622
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2019 Hyundai tucson AWD with only 84,320!! For the affordable price of only $17,480+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED in the asking price!! The car comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats power windows, PANORAMIC roof, power steering and much much more.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Safety Certified included In the price!
Year :2019Price: $17,480Make: Hyundai Tucson AWDKms: 84,622
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2019 Hyundai tucson AWD with only 84,320!! For the affordable price of only $17,480+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED in the asking price!! The car comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats power windows, PANORAMIC roof, power steering and much much more.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales
2022 Chrysler 300 300S 55,320 KM SOLD
2022 Honda Accord Touring 59,320 KM $27,880 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr V6 235,000 KM SOLD
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-606-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,480
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales
416-606-7758
2019 Hyundai Tucson