2019 Infiniti Q60

65,988 KM

$46,910

$46,910
$46,910

65,988 KM

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2019 Infiniti Q60

2019 Infiniti Q60

RED SPORT AWD RED INTERIOR * WOW CRAZY CAR !

2019 Infiniti Q60

RED SPORT AWD RED INTERIOR * WOW CRAZY CAR !

Listing ID: 8996152

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,910

+ taxes & licensing

65,988KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8996152
  • Stock #: 0620
  • VIN: JN1FV7EL1KM440217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0620
  • Mileage 65,988 KM

Vehicle Description

What a BEAUTY! NICE LOOKING CAR AND AMAZING VALUE HERE. NEW CAR DEALER TEADE IN! Traded in for a mini Van! BANK FINANCING AT PRIME RATES AND GOOD PAYMENTS, OPEN TERM LOANS WITH NO PENALTY JUST PAY THE INTEREST FOR AS LONG AS YOU NEED! This car handles and sounds amazing! Crazy looking interior with every single option. 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE SAME location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-XXXX

905-796-2800

