2019 Infiniti QX60

36,793 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Infiniti QX60

2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE AWD, 7-Seater, 360 Cam, Bose Sound, Bluetooth

2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE AWD, 7-Seater, 360 Cam, Bose Sound, Bluetooth

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,793KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9016726
  Stock #: P06A4280
  VIN: 5N1DL0MM1KC524437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,793 KM

Vehicle Description

$144 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 72 Months/110,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Bose Sound System - Remote Starter - Voice Command - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - 7 Passenger Seating - Rear Entertainment - Power Liftgate - Automatic High Intensity Discharge Headlights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror with Integrated Garage Door Opener - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Power Telescopic Steering Wheel - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Cd/Mp3/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensor Windshield Wipers - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Blind Spot Assist - Forward Emergency Braking - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Sunroof
POWER SEAT
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Rear View Camera
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Power Lift Gates
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

