2019 Infiniti QX60

Listing ID: 9016726

9016726 Stock #: P06A4280

P06A4280 VIN: 5N1DL0MM1KC524437

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,793 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Heated Exterior Mirrors Windows Sunroof Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Bose Sound System Safety Rear View Camera Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Power Lift Gates Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

