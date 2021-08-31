Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

50,812 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2019 Jaguar F-PACE

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

20D R-Sport AWD, Diesel, Navi, Pano Roof!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

20D R-Sport AWD, Diesel, Navi, Pano Roof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 7669066
  2. 7669066
  3. 7669066
  4. 7669066
  5. 7669066
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,812KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7669066
  • Stock #: P06A2236
  • VIN: SADCL2FN3KA362036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,812 KM

Vehicle Description

** Back Up Camera + Remote Start + Heated Front Seats ** $176 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Remote Start - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Power Liftgate - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Usb/Aux - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Rear View Camera
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 Kia Sedona L, 7...
 73,694 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300 AW...
 38,000 KM
$39,495 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Enclave E...
 93,806 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory