Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

71,800 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1679669810
  2. 1679669818
  3. 1679669827
  4. 1679669837
  5. 1679669847
  6. 1679669856
  7. 1679669864
  8. 1679669873
  9. 1679669881
  10. 1679669891
  11. 1679669898
  12. 1679669904
  13. 1679669909
  14. 1679669915
  15. 1679669921
  16. 1679669928
  17. 1679669935
  18. 1679669943
  19. 1679669952
  20. 1679669958
  21. 1679669966
  22. 1679669975
  23. 1679669983
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9759766
  • Stock #: 22504
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX1KD136775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,800 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Nissan Qashqai ...
 107,000 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 128,200 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 88,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory