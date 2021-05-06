2019 Kia Forte

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 6 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7125940

7125940 Stock #: R06A1278T1

R06A1278T1 VIN: 3KPF24AD1KE034911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,681 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Convenience Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Lane Departure Warning Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.