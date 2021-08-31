Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

21,100 KM

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

EX 2.4

EX 2.4

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

21,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7977275
  • Stock #: 21464
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA30KG527654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 21,100 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

