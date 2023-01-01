2019 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 0 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9464475

9464475 Stock #: 19-09577

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,002 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Controls Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.