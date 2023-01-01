Menu
2019 Kia Soul

75,002 KM

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

EX

2019 Kia Soul

EX

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9464475
  • Stock #: 19-09577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,002 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 7.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

