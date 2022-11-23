Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

50,900 KM

Details Description Features

$75,995

+ tax & licensing
$75,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Td6 HSE AWD, Diesel, Turbo, Pano Roof, Navi, V6

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Td6 HSE AWD, Diesel, Turbo, Pano Roof, Navi, V6

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$75,995

$75,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9414388
  • Stock #: P06A4884
  • VIN: SALWR2RK5KA839406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,900 KM

Vehicle Description

$283 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Heated and Ventilated Front Seats - Power Front Seats with Memory - Heated Rear Seats - Meridian Premium Sound System - Bluetooth - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto CONVENIENCE FEATURES:3.0L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Black Leather Interior - 21 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Control - Power Liftgate - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Fog Lights - Am/Fm/Mp3/Xm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Terrain Response - Parking Sensors - Electronic Air Suspension - Reverse Traffic Detection - Traffic Sign Recognition with Adaptive Speed Limiter - SOS/Assistance Call - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Lane Keep Assist - Park Assist - Autonomous Emergency Brake Assist - Driver Condition Monitor - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

