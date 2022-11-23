2019 Land Rover Range Rover

$75,995 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 9 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9414388

9414388 Stock #: P06A4884

P06A4884 VIN: SALWR2RK5KA839406

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,900 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Interior Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.