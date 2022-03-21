2019 Lexus NX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8786387

8786387 Stock #: 21840

21840 VIN: JTJBARBZ3K2206035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 140,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

