2019 Lexus RX 350

78,775 KM

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

RX350|F SPORT|AWD|RED LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|

RX350|F SPORT|AWD|RED LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

78,775KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10502067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,775 KM

Vehicle Description

The undeniably stylish design of the this 2019 Lexus RX 350 AWD is only the beginning. Inside, you’ll be impressed by the wealth of features that make your drive better. With better performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2019 Lexus RX 350 AWD stands out of a crowd. This car proves that sensibility, exhilarating performance and heart-stopping style can go hand in hand. You will immediately notice its sleek, evocative exterior, which seduces the senses with bold contours and a wide stance. Slip inside, and you will find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. So whatever you desire in a SUV, you will find it all in one stylish package that pushes all the right limits.


This SUV comes equipped with many added creature comforts such as:-


-Attractive Red Colored Leather Interior


-Heated/Ventilated Front Memory Seats 


-Heated Rear Seats


-Rear View Camera


-Front Rear Parking Sensors 


-Adaptive Cruise Control


-Lane Assist


-Navigation


-Cruise Control


-Blind Spot


-Drive Mode Selector


-Dual Climate Control


-Leather Wrapped Multi-functional Heated Steering Wheel.


-Push Button Start


-FM/AM & Satellite Radio


-Proximity Key and much more!!!


Drive Away With this Beauty Today!! Only at Nawab Motors!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

MEMORY SEAT

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

