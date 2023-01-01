$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus RX 350
RX350|F SPORT|AWD|RED LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10502067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 78,775 KM
Vehicle Description
The undeniably stylish design of the this 2019 Lexus RX 350 AWD is only the beginning. Inside, you’ll be impressed by the wealth of features that make your drive better. With better performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2019 Lexus RX 350 AWD stands out of a crowd. This car proves that sensibility, exhilarating performance and heart-stopping style can go hand in hand. You will immediately notice its sleek, evocative exterior, which seduces the senses with bold contours and a wide stance. Slip inside, and you will find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. So whatever you desire in a SUV, you will find it all in one stylish package that pushes all the right limits.
This SUV comes equipped with many added creature comforts such as:-
-Attractive Red Colored Leather Interior
-Heated/Ventilated Front Memory Seats
-Heated Rear Seats
-Rear View Camera
-Front Rear Parking Sensors
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Lane Assist
-Navigation
-Cruise Control
-Blind Spot
-Drive Mode Selector
-Dual Climate Control
-Leather Wrapped Multi-functional Heated Steering Wheel.
-Push Button Start
-FM/AM & Satellite Radio
-Proximity Key and much more!!!
Drive Away With this Beauty Today!! Only at Nawab Motors!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
