2019 Lexus RX 350

65,849 KM

Details Description Features

$48,795

+ tax & licensing
$48,795

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Lexus RX 350

2019 Lexus RX 350

AWD, Navi, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Steering Wheel!

2019 Lexus RX 350

AWD, Navi, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Steering Wheel!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$48,795

+ taxes & licensing

65,849KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8073241
  • Stock #: P06A2836
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA1KC173931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2836
  • Mileage 65,849 KM

Vehicle Description

$166 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 72 Months/110,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - HomeLink System - Remote Start - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Lexus Safety System CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic LED Headlights - Power Liftgate - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Xm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Lexus Safety System (Pre Collision System, All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Lane Departure Alert with Lane Keep Assist and Intelligent High Beams) - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Rain Sensing Wipers - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Console
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

