2019 Mazda CX-3

62,269 KM

Details

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD, Heads Up Display, Navi, Sunroof, Bluetooth

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD, Heads Up Display, Navi, Sunroof, Bluetooth

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,269KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7800489
  Stock #: P06A2506
  VIN: JM1DKFD78K1417045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,269 KM

Vehicle Description

$105 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Navigation - Sunroof - Power and Memory Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Bose Sound System - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering with Mounted Controls - Automatic LED Headlights - Fog Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Mp3/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Smart City Brake Support - Blind Spot Assist - Distance Recognition Support System - Rain Sensing Wipers - Traction Control - Lane Departure Warning - Traffic Sign Recognition System - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Navigation System
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

