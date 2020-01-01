2019 Mazda CX-5

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror previous rental Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start HD Radio Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Lane Keeping Assist

