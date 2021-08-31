2019 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7731724

7731724 Stock #: 21322

21322 VIN: JM3KFBDM8K0653184

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 23,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert

