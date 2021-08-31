Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

23,900 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

GT

GT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7731724
  • Stock #: 21322
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM8K0653184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,900 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

