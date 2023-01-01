$34,080+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
Canada Drives - Mississauga
55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8
- Listing ID: 9531712
- Stock #: V-74122
- VIN: JM3KFBCM4K0533674
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # V-74122
- Mileage 59,054 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. 6 Speakers, Advanced Keyless Entry, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Rain sensing wipers, Speed control. Recent Arrival! Red 2019 Mazda CX-5 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 4D Sport Utility GS AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * The Mazda CX-5 is highly rated for looking and feeling more expensive than it is. Since its introduction, this model has been sought-after by shoppers looking for an up-level crossover driving experience without the up-level price tag. On all elements of styling, handling, and dynamics, owners seem to be impressed. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
