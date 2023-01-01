Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

39,835 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 10201899
  2. 10201899
  3. 10201899
  4. 10201899
  5. 10201899
  6. 10201899
  7. 10201899
  8. 10201899
  9. 10201899
  10. 10201899
  11. 10201899
  12. 10201899
  13. 10201899
  14. 10201899
  15. 10201899
  16. 10201899
  17. 10201899
  18. 10201899
  19. 10201899
  20. 10201899
  21. 10201899
  22. 10201899
  23. 10201899
  24. 10201899
  25. 10201899
  26. 10201899
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,835KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10201899
  • Stock #: 19-02947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-02947
  • Mileage 39,835 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Parking Assistance
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Driver Electric Seat
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 84,016 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Venue P...
 6,386 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Tigu...
 7,330 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory