2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
39,835KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10201899
- Stock #: 19-02947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,835 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Parking Assistance
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Driver Electric Seat
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
