Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz A250

53,674 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz A250

2019 Mercedes-Benz A250

4MATIC, Night/Premium Pkg, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz A250

4MATIC, Night/Premium Pkg, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 9047374
  2. 9047374
  3. 9047374
  4. 9047374
  5. 9047374
  6. 9047374
  7. 9047374
  8. 9047374
  9. 9047374
  10. 9047374
  11. 9047374
  12. 9047374
  13. 9047374
  14. 9047374
  15. 9047374
  16. 9047374
  17. 9047374
  18. 9047374
  19. 9047374
  20. 9047374
  21. 9047374
  22. 9047374
  23. 9047374
  24. 9047374
  25. 9047374
  26. 9047374
  27. 9047374
  28. 9047374
  29. 9047374
  30. 9047374
  31. 9047374
  32. 9047374
  33. 9047374
  34. 9047374
  35. 9047374
  36. 9047374
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,674KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9047374
  • Stock #: P21A0469
  • VIN: WDD3F4HB8KJ103923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,674 KM

Vehicle Description

$140 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Sunroof - Power and Memory Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Automatic Start/Go Technology - Bluetooth PACKAGES: Premium Package - Blind Spot Assist - Auto Dimming Mirrors (Rearview and Drivers Exterior Mirror) - 10.25 Inch Central Media Centre - Power Exterior Mirrors - Ambient Lighting - Keyless Go - Wireless Charging - Smartphone Integration - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Night Package - Sport Brake System - AMG Styling Package - Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles - Sport Seats - Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Dual Tone Leather Interior - 18 Inch 5 Twin Spoke Alloys - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic Headlights - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3 - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Attention Assist - Rain Sensing Wipers - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 29,550 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 78,935 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Altima S...
 20,833 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory