2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

31,796 KM

$34,995

$34,995

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A250 4MATIC, Premium/Night Pkg, Navi, 360 Cam!

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A250 4MATIC, Premium/Night Pkg, Navi, 360 Cam!

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$34,995

31,796KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7233308
  • Stock #: P06A1765
  • VIN: WDD3F4HB6KJ073479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,796 KM

Vehicle Description

** Technology Package + Command Navigation Package + Sunroof + Wireless Charging Station + Designo Mountain Grey Magno** $119 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Sunroof - Power Driver and Memory Seat - Heated Front Seats - Wireless Charging Station - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - Bluetooth - Voice Command PACKAGES: Premium Package - Blind Spot Assist - Auto Dimming Mirrors (Rearview & Driver's Side) - Vehicle Exit Warning - 10.25 Inch Instrument Cluster Display - Exterior Power Folding Mirrors - 10.25 Inch Central Media Display - Ambient Lighting - Keyless Go - Wireless Charging - Smartphone Integration - Apple CarPlay - Google Android Auto Night Package - Sport Brake System - AMG Styling Package - Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles - Sport Seats - Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel Technology Package - Multibeam LED Headlamps - Adaptive High Beam Assist (AHA) - Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC Command Navigation Package - Mercedes Benz Navigation - Navigation Services - Traffic Sign Assist - Connectivity Package CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Two Tone Leather Interior - 19 Inch Gloss Black Multi Spoke AMG Alloys - Dual Climate Control - 10.25 Inch Central Media Centre - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls/Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic Headlights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Ambient Lighting - Am/Fm/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Traffic Sign Assist - Active Brake Assist - Attention Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Active Parking Assist - Active Distance Assist Distronic (Adaptive Cruise Control) - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

