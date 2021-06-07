Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

55,422 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300, 4MATIC, Turbo, Premium Pkg, Navi!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300, 4MATIC, Turbo, Premium Pkg, Navi!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 7197860
  2. 7197860
  3. 7197860
  4. 7197860
  5. 7197860
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,422KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7197860
  • Stock #: P06A1745
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB5KV160313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A1745
  • Mileage 55,422 KM

Vehicle Description

** Intelligent Driver Package + LED Light System + Panoramic Sunroof + Back Up Camera** $152 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Auto Start/Stop Technology - Bluetooth - Voice Command PACKAGES: Intelligent Driver Package - Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC - Active Blind Spot Assist - Active Lane Keeping Assist - Pre Safe Plus - Active Steering Assist - Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function Premium One Package - Panoramic Sunroof - COMAND Online Navigation with Mercedes Benz Apps - Keyless Go - Easy Pack Power Liftgate - Touchpad CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls/Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Active LED High Performance Lighting System - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Aux/Usb/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Adaptive Highbeam Assist - Trailer Hitch - Traction Control - Blind Spot Assist - Attention Assist - Brake Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 47,926 KM
$19,795 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 52,112 KM
$19,795 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 2,181 KM
$128,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory