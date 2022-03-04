$92,995+ tax & licensing
844-470-1227
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
63S AMG 4MATIC, Coupe, Navi, 360 Cam, Sunroof!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
$92,995
- Listing ID: 8522708
- Stock #: P06A3564
- VIN: WDC0J8KB0KF513446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,398 KM
Vehicle Description
** AMG Performance + Burmester Surround Sound + Switchable Exhaust System + Front and Rear Parking Sensors + Air Body Control Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping System + Heated and Ventilated Front Seats + Ambient Lighting + 21 Inch AMG Black Alloys ** $314 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Command Online Navigation with Mercedes Benz Apps - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - 360 Degree Camera - Heated and Ventilated Front Seats with Memory - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Burmester Surround Sound System AMG Performance - 4 AMG Black Tailpipe Trims - AMG Front Axle and Steering System - AMG Instrument Cluster with Red Applications - AMG Sport Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals - AMG GLC 63 Specific Radiator Grill CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 4.0L V- 8 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Nappa Red/Black Leather Interior - 21 Inch AMG Black Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Power Adjustable Steering Column - Touchpad - Keyless Go - Push Button Start - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors wit Integrated Turn Signals - Auto Dimming Mirrors (Rearview & Driver Side) - Adaptive High Beam Assist - LED Intelligent Automatic Headlights System - LED Daytime Running Lights - Automatic Headlights Activation - Air Body Control Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping System - Switchable Exhaust System - Integrated Garage Door Opener - Power Liftgate - Ambient Lighting - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/HD Radio/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Brake Assist - Attention Assist - Rain Sensing Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
