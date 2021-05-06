2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 1 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7125931

7125931 Stock #: P06A1684

P06A1684 VIN: WDCTG4GB0KJ589369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,115 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Panoramic Sunroof Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.