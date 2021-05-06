2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$34,495 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 8 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7125937

7125937 Stock #: R06A1516

R06A1516 VIN: WDCTG4GB3KJ547164

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,861 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Windows Panoramic Sunroof Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Navigation System Center Arm Rest Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.