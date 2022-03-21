Menu
2019 MINI 3 Door

13,639 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2019 MINI 3 Door

2019 MINI 3 Door

Cooper NAV | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS |

2019 MINI 3 Door

Cooper NAV | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

13,639KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8716088
  • Stock #: 19-30928
  • VIN: WMWXP5C55K2H30928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 13,639 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Mini Cooper is equiped with features such as rear camera, heated seats, navigation, leather seats, tilt & telescopic steering, bluetooth, cruise control, steering mounted controls, alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, power steering. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

