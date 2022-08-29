2019 Mitsubishi RVR

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 2 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9047386

9047386 Stock #: P06A3197T

P06A3197T VIN: JA4AJ3AU3KU603888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Quartz Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,201 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera DUAL AIRBAG Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.