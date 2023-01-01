$21,900+ tax & licensing
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-235-2864
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
121,937KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10358643
- Stock #: 19-39530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,937 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
