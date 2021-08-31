2019 Nissan Rogue

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 5 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7982595

7982595 Stock #: P06A2568T

P06A2568T VIN: 5N1AT2MV9KC723310

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 88,587 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Interior remote start Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.