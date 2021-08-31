Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

88,587 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD, Tech Pkg, Navi, Apple CarPlay, Sunroof!

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD, Tech Pkg, Navi, Apple CarPlay, Sunroof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,587KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7982595
  • Stock #: P06A2568T
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9KC723310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,587 KM

Vehicle Description

$92 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - 360 Degree Camera - Power Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Voice Command PACKAGES: SV Technology Package - Steering Assist - Intelligent Cruise Control - 18 Inch Aluminum Alloys - Motion Activated Liftgate - Navigation - SiriusXM - Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control - Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control - Rear Sonar System - Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - Leather Wrapped Shift Knob - Intelligent Around View - Electronic Parking Brake - Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Fog Lights - Automatic Headlights - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Aux/Usb/Xm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Parking Sensors - Brake Hold - Front Collision Warning - Lane Departure Warning - Traction Control - Hill Start Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Dual Climate Control
Console
Cup Holder
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

