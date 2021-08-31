Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD, Tech Pkg, Pano Roof, 360 Cam, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD, Tech Pkg, Pano Roof, 360 Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 7997385
  2. 7997385
  3. 7997385
  4. 7997385
  5. 7997385
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7997385
  • Stock #: P06A2780
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC711762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$113 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Control - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Fog Lights - Automatic Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Heated Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Aux/Usb/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Emergency Brake - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 Audi Q3 Komfort...
 27,000 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2019 MINI Cooper Cou...
 8,500 KM
$37,495 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 LARI...
 39,698 KM
$55,795 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory