2019 Nissan Rogue

Listing ID: 8483391

8483391 Stock #: P06A3426

P06A3426 VIN: 5N1AT2MV5KC765022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,118 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

