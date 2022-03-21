Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

112,000 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8716439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Nissan Rogue S, 2.5L, 4Cyl, 112K Kms,

Heated Seats, Reverse Cam, Bluetooth, Alloys,

CERTIFIED $19995 +HST +LICENSING,

Financing from 4.99% (O.A.C.),

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Motorz

2014 Ford Transit Co...
 236,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 131,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler Town &...
 130,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

Call Dealer

416-414-XXXX

(click to show)

416-414-2625

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory