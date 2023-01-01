Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

141,000 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Marina Auto Inc

Location

60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • Listing ID: 9624055
  • Stock #: ANTO103
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5KC724213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Tire Pressure Monitoring System Yes Lane Departure System Yes   Collision Avoidance Yes  back-up camera            

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

