$20,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Marina Auto Inc
2019 Nissan Rogue
2019 Nissan Rogue
AWD
Location
Marina Auto Inc
60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
141,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9624055
- Stock #: ANTO103
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV5KC724213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Yes Lane Departure System Yes Collision Avoidance Yes back-up camera
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top